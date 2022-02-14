Goa, Uttarakhand, UP Second Phase Election LIVE: PM urges voters to turn up in record numbers as voting begins

As polling gets underway, PM Modi urges voters to come out in record numbers

BJP will secure over 300 seats in UP Assembly; it is 80 vs 20 election: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Feb 14: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party winning the state Assembly polls by securing over 300 seats.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Yogi said "I am confident that after the first phase of Assembly elections, the scenario has become clear that BJP will form the govt again in UP with an overwhelming majority. There should not be an iota of doubt about it."

"It's a reaction to action. I said 80% people are with BJP & 20% always oppose us & will do so this time too. I didn't say it in the context of religion or caste..," said UP CM on his '80 vs 20' remark.

"20% includes people with negative mentality who always oppose, and support mafias & criminals. After first phase of polls, it is clear that this election is truly 80 vs 20. BJP has received support from over 80% people," the chief minister said.

"Under PM's leadership and with public blessings, double-engine Govt will return to power in UP. This election has already moved towards 80 vs 20. Gloomy environment prevails in SP, BSP & Congress camps after first phase of polls. BJP is achieving target of 300-mark," he excuded confidence.

Taking a dig at SP chief, "even Akhilesh doesn't want Azam Khan to come out of jail because it will pose a threat to his position. State Govt has nothing to do with these cases whether they are related to Azam Khan or anyone else. It is the court that grants bail."

Hailing PM Modi, Yogi said "BJP has released its 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' which talks about nationalism, all-around development, & welfare of the poor. It will be implemented with full honesty. PM Modi has changed the agenda of politics in India."

"Earlier, the politics revolved around caste, religion, & family. Today, development, good governance, Garib Kalyan, villages, women, farmers, & youths are on the agenda," he added.

Coming down heavily on the Congress leaders, Yogi said "the siblings (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) are enough to ruin the Congress. No one else is needed for that."

Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 9:22 [IST]