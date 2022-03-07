BJP to win 43 seats in Uttarakhand, projects News24-Today's Chanakya

India

oi-Deepika S

Dehradun, Mar 07: The Bharatiya Janata Party appears all set to form the government in Uttarakhand, with exit polls on Monday projecting a clear win for the ruling party.

Chanakya gives BJP majority in Uttarakhand

BJP+: 43

Congress+: 24

Others+ : 3

Uttarakhand is witnessing tough battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress. This was the fifth assembly elections to be held in Uttarakhand after its creation in 2000.

The BJP has sought votes in the name of a double-engine government for the state's uninterrupted development over the next five years while Congress which is trying to gain lost ground after its rout at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017 assembly polls has raised the issues of inflation, unemployment and change of chief ministers in quick succession by the party in power to put spokes in its wheels.

The BJP had won 57 out of a total of 70 seats in Uttarakhand in the last assembly polls limiting Congress to just 11. Two seats had gone to Independents. Traditionally, the politics of Uttarakhand has been largely bi-polar with Congress and BJP governing the state alternately, but this time the AAP is also in the running fielding its candidates from all the 70 assembly constituencies in the state.

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 19:34 [IST]