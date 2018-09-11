BJP to rely heavily on turncoats in Telengana Assembly elections

NEW Delhi, Sep 11: Opposition political parties are unlikely to pose any formidable challenge to the Telengana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in the state with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to rely on turncoats in the state. Though the party has expanded its organizational base in the state and playing Hindutva card but it has not reached such a position so far from where it can pose a challenge of replacing the TRS in the state.

Senior BJP leaders said that the party is working on its strategy and most of the things will be disclosed on the August 15 rally of the party president Amit Shah at Mahbobnagar. Party sources informed that some joining might also take place in the party president's rally as the party does not have a known face in the state so it will have to rely heavily on leaders joining the BJP from other political parties at least in this Assembly election.

Party leaders refused to tell who all might join the BJP in the Amit Shah's rally but party is looking to widen it base by taking leaders from other political parties. Some such leaders are in touch with the BJP. However, the party said that its organisation has reached the remotest area of the state and hoped to replace the TRS government if not in this election then very soon.

However, it seems that the trick of Telengana Rashtra Samiti chief and state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao of dissolving Assembly worked for him with all the political parties taken by surprise as far as preparation of election goes. The Congress is not a force to reckon with in the state now and TDP's presence is just around Hyderabad and some cities while AIMIM has base only in Muslim dominated pocket while the BJP still needs to do lot in the state.