YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP to meet Goa governor on Monday, to stake claim to form govt

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panaji, Mar 20: The BJP will meet the Goa governor on Monday and stake a claim to form the next government, state unit resident Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Sunday.

    Representational Image

    The much-awaited BJP legislature party meeting will also be held on Monday to select the leader of the House, who will be the next chief minister.

    "BJP president J P Nadda has informed that the legislature party meeting would be held on Monday after which party leaders will meet Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and stake a claim to form the next government," Tanavade told a press conference.

    The legislature party meeting will begin at 4 PM on Monday.

    BJP's observer Narendra Singh Tomar and co-observer L Murugan, Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadanavis, desk in-charge C T Ravi will attend the legislature party meeting, Tanavade said.

    He said the date of swearing-in of the new government would be decided after meeting the governor on Monday.

    In the recently-held elections in Goa, BJP won the majority by bagging 20 of the total 40 seats.

    Three Independents and two MLAs of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) have already extended their support to BJP.

    More GOA News  

    Read more about:

    goa

    Story first published: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 18:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X