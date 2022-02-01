BJP to launch 'mega election campaign' in Uttarakhand today

Khushi Dubey's mother gets ticket from Congress, to contest from Kalyanpur

New Delhi, Feb 01: The Bhartiya Janta Party is all set to launch a mega election campaign in Uttarakhand from today. Prominent BJP leaders like CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur expected to address rallies of 500 people today.

LED TVs will be set up at 10-15 places in all 70 constituencies for people to listen to the leaders address.Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief JP Nadda will also campaign in the state.

The BJP has also sought PM Narendra Modi's time for campaigning in Uttarakhand. He has agreed but the modalities will be finalized in line with the Election Commission's guidelines.

The BJP on Saturday released a list of 30 'star campaigners' to campaign for the party in Uttarakhand that goes to polls on February 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of Road transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP president JP Nadda, and Union Minister and the party's election in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi are on top of the list.

The list also includes Union Minister Smriti Irani, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleague Satpal Maharaj, and Pradesh BJP president Madan Kaushik.

The elections to the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will be held on February 14. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10. The BJP is in power in the state.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 10:38 [IST]