    BJP to form government in Maharashtra by March 2022: Narayan Rane

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 26: Union Minister Narayan Rane has said that Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra will fall soon and the BJP government will be formed in March.

    Narayan Rane
    Narayan Rane

    "Change will be seen in Maharashtra very soon. The change will be seen by March. To form a government, to break a govt, some things have to be kept secret," Union Minister Narayan Rane was quoted saying by ANI.

    "...I don't want to express it (publicly) now. If one has to overthrow a government or form a government, then some things need to be kept secret. And if I say it aloud at places like this, then the date will be extended by another month," he said.

    "There are certain things that I cannot reveal. If a government is to be removed or a new one is to be formed, then few things should be kept secret," he added.

    In a dramatic turn of events on November 23, 2019, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra CM with NCP legislator Ajit Pawar as his deputy in the wee hours, but their government lasted just for around 80 hours.

    The NCP president Sharad Pawar is considered the chief architect of the three-party alliance which assumed office on November 28, 2019.

    Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 16:44 [IST]
