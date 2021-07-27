Dharmendra Pradhan likely to be Central observer to choose new Karnataka CM

A Look back at CMs who completed full 5-year term in history of Karnataka

Who will be next Karnataka CM? BJP to send observer to state, Yediyurappa to continue as caretaker CM

BJP to decide on new Karnataka CM name soon, Basavaraj Bommai top contender

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, July 27: The BJP legislature party meeting will be held at 7 pm to pick new chief minister of the state. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, is said to be the top contender for the chief minister's post.

Bommai, who is close to BS Yediyurappa is from the Lingayat community which also would suit the BJP in its electoral prospects.

The BJP general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh said the name of the new leader will be finalised at the legislature party meeting on the direction of the parliamentary board.

The BJP would keep in mind that the leader who would be CM when the state faces an election in 2023 will have to have the blessings of Yediyurappa. The central leadership has sent Union Minister, Dharmender Pradhan to Karnataka to oversee the change of guard.

The names of BJP MLA Aravind Bellad and mining minister Murugesh Nirani names are also doing rounds.

Responding to the developments, Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka on Tuesday said that the new chief minister of the state would be selected within a day or two.

The party would keep in mind the strong Lingayat vote bank while choosing a successor. The question being asked is will the BJP go with another Lingayat leader considering the clout the community has in the state.