    BJP supporter shoots at cousin for voting for Congress

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 15: A BJP supporter allegedly shot his cousin for voting for the Congress in Haryana.

    Locals alleged that on May 12 a clash had erupted between BJP and Congress workers. They alleged that after voting Dharmendra a BJP supporter shot his cousin Raja as he had allegedly voted for the Congress.

    According to Station House Officer of Jhajjar, Ramesh Kumar, they got information about the firing in the Sailana village on Monday. When we reached there, the accused fled from the spot. The bullet was fired from an illegal weapon and a case has been registered, he also added.

    'Prestige' seat Gorakhpur: Major hurdles for the BJP

    The quarrel began after Dharmendra asked Raja to vote for the BJP. However Raja is said to have not listed and went ahead and voted for the Congress. On Monday, he shot Raja, who was later taken to a hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 12:53 [IST]
