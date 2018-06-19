English

BJP summons its ministers from J&K amidst rumoured rift with PDP

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Trending stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The BJP has called all its cabinet ministers in Jammu and Kashmir to New Delhi for a meeting. The meeting comes in the wake of the centre deciding not to extend the ceasefire in Kashmir.

    BJP summons its ministers from J&K amidst rumoured rift with PDP
    BJP chief, Amit Shah

    The meeting would be attended by BJP chief, Amit Shah and the party's general secretary, Ram Madhav. During the meeting the leaders are expected to discuss on the alleged differences with the PDP.

    Many within the PDP were unhappy that the Centre decided not to extend the Ramazan ceasefire in Kashmir. The Centre had made it clear that it would not be extended in the wake of the worsening situation.

    The Valley had witnessed at least 50 terror strikes in 30 days of the ceasefire being announced. When the Home Ministry reviewed the situation, it was decided that the ceasefire could not be extended. With the Amarnath Yatra set to commence on June 28, the security forces needed to be given a free hand.

    Read more about:

    bjp jammu and kashmir amit shah pdp ram madhav

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 12:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue