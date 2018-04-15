BJP stages protest against Gundu Rao's 'Dhongi' remark on Yogi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Sunday staged a protest in Bengaluru against Congress leader Dinesh Gundurao's remarks on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. BJP State General Secretary N Ravikumar has also reportedly complained to the Election Commission against Dinesh Gundu Rao.

The PM should sack him as he is not a Yogi but a Dhongi (fake), Rao had said while taking part in a candle lit protest held by the KPCC against the rape incidents in UP and Jammu.

Gundu Rao said if Adityanath came to Karnataka he should be sent him back.

"If he comes next time to Karnataka, he should be beaten with your sandals. Drive him out," he said.

The BJP has came down heavily on these statements and decided to launch a state wide agitation against the comments. Party general Secretary Ravi Kumar told reporters that the BJP demanded an apology from AICC president Rahul Gandhi.

"Gandhi should apologise and sack Rao. The BJP would launch statewide agitation against Rao and the Congress party," he said.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day