    BJP set to add 9 more to its tally in Rajya Sabha

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 09: The BJP is likely to add 9 mote to its tally after the June 19 Rajya Sabha polls. This would take the NDA's seats to 100 in the Upper House.

    The NDA would however be 22 short of the majority mark in the House of 242. However, the NDA could tide out in the Rajya Sabha, with the help for the AIADMK, BJD, YSRCP and TRS.

    Karnataka: Deve Gowda to fight Rajya Sabha polls; Congress extends support

    A total of 24 seats will go to polls on June 10. The polls to 18 got deferred in March, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. The BJP, it may be recalled had seen a dip in its strength from 81 to 75 after the biennial polls in March. This time, however the party is set to add nine more to its tally.

    Although the NDA did not have the full strength in the House, it had managed to pass crucial bills relating to triple talaq, the Citizenship law and also the abrogating of Article 370.

    Read more about:

    rajya sabha polls bjp nda politics

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 9:20 [IST]
