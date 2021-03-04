BJP’s star campaigner PM Modi to address 2 rallies before each phase in Bengal

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is BJP star campaigner is expected to address more than a dozen rallies in West Bengal, where elections would be held in 8 phases.

    The party is yet to announce the PM's schedule, but he is expected to address two rallies before each phase. The PM's first rally is expected to be on March 7.

    PM Modi is the party's face in Bengal. The party rarely announces a chief ministerial candidate.

    In Bihar, PM Modi had addressed 12 rallies at Samastipur, Saharsa, Forbesganj, East Champaran, West Champaran, Darbhanga, Saran, Sasaram, Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, and Muzzaffarpur. These covered 110 constituencies and the NDA's strike rate was around 56 per cent, according to a HT report.

    In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections, the PM addressed 23 rallies and held two road shows which covered 118 constituencies. The BJP won 99 of the 110 seats, while its ally. Apna Dal bagged 3 seats. The strike rate was at 86.4 per cent.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 4, 2021, 11:41 [IST]
