BJP's 6-day Sabarimala Protection Rath Yatra begins from today

New Delhi, Nov 8: Kerala will witness several yatras led by the Congress and the NDA from Thursday aimed at protecting the faith and traditions of Sabarimala.

The BJP will launch its 'Sabarimala Protection Rath Yatra', led by party state president P S Sreedharan Pillai, from Madhur in Kasargod on Thursday. BJP national leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa will flag off the yatra which will culminate at Pathanamthitta with a massive rally on November 13.

Speaking to media, BS Yeddyurappa said,''Sabarimala Rath Yatra that begins from Mattur today will reach Sabarimala on 30th. Our culture has always given prominence to women and treated them with respect. It's all because of Kerala government and its failure to handle the case before Supreme Court that situation has become tensed.''

''More than 90% of women are protesting against it. It is high time, Kerala CM takes necessary action and approach the Supreme Court to stop entry of women to the temple. Our party is not opposing Supreme Court's verdict but people's emotions should be respected,'' he further said.

The BJP leader also blamed the state government for not utilising Central funds allocated under the Swadesh Darshan scheme.

KPCC working president K. Sudhakaran will lead the rally from Kasaragod, which will be fla-gged off by former KPCC president M. M. Hassan. The padayatra from Alappuzha will be led by another KPCC working president Kodikunnil Suresh and will be inaugurated by AICC general secretary K. C. Venu-gopal.

The padayatra from Thiruvananthapuram will be led by Congress MLA K. Muraleedharan and inaugurated by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. Mr Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA will lead the padayatra from Thod-upuzha which will be inaugurated by AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy.