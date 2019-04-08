BJP releasing manifesto while section of media waits outside

India

oi-Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi, April 08: A section of media waited outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters here on Monday as the party was in the process of releasing its manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The journalists were denied entry as they got delayed because of heavy traffic restrictions imposed due to the movement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They had to park their vehicles and walk down to the BJP headquarters to cover the event.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here's BJP's full manifesto

When they reached BJP office then they were told by Delhi Police that BJP media in-charge Anil Baluni has given them instructions not to allow journalists who are late.

It's notable that the manifesto was scheduled to be released at 11 A.M and entry for media was closed from 11:15 AM.

journalists from BBC, Republic TV, Millennium Post, BTVi, and other prominent media organisations were made to wait outside as the BJP leaders were addressing the manifesto release function.

it is notable among the media persons, many journalists have been covering the BJP since decades.

A senior female journalist told One India that while prominent reporters waited outside, a journalist from Aaj Tak was allowed inside when the so-called restrictions for media were in place.

She quipped: it seems that the party thinks it's only electronic media that informs the masses.

Another female journalist having Press Information Bureau (PIB) accreditation card was seen arguing with the Delhi Police that what is the use of issuing a PIB card after so many security checks. Delhi Police official told her: Ma'am it's not Delhi Police that is barring entry of journalists, it's the BJP.

It's notable that the BJP media cell had not given any instructions to journalists to reach the venue at a particular time.