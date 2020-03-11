  • search
    BJP readies 'Mamaji' for fourth term in MP

    New Delhi, Mar 11: As the Congress in Madhya Pradesh stares at a massive crisis, the BJP is already readying Shivraj Singh Chouhan for a fourth term as Chief Minister.

    Chouhan who is a three time CM of Madhya Pradesh has been out of power for 15 months. The shocker for the Congress came when its top leader, Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party along with 22 MLAs.

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    Scindia, according to sources was feeling sidelined and also found the leadership un-inspiring. His has expressed clearly his feelings in the letter. He says, "while my aim and purpose remains the same as it has always been from the very beginning. to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore with this party."

    Further reports say that the Congress had planned to defeat him in the Rajya Sabha elections and this was the last straw.

    Madhya Pradesh crisis: Floor test likely on March 16 and here are the numbers

    Now that 22 MLAs of the Congress have tendered their resignations, the strength of the Congress drops to 92 on its own. The Congress has seven allegiance legislators and that makes the tally 100. The BJP on the other hand has 107 on its own.

    Prior to the resignations, the half way mark was 115. The Congress had 115 and the BJP 107, while the others are 7. With two seats vacant in the 230 member house, the half way mark stood at 115.

    Now once the speaker accepts the resignations, the house strength would come down by 24. This means that the half way mark would be 102. The Congress in this scenario would have 92 and the BJP, 107.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 7:34 [IST]
