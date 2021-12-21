BJP parliamentary party meet to be held today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 21: The Bharatiya Janata Party will today hold a meeting of its parliamentary party. The BJP has requested the attendance of its members both in the Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha.

"A meeting of BJP Parliamentary Party will be held at 9.15 am on Tuesday, the 21st December 2021 in the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, 15 Janpath (Near Hotel Le Meridian), New Delhi," the notice by the BJP read.

The meeting comes two days before the Winter Session of Parliament would end. The last time such a meeting was held was on December 7 and the same was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During that meeting the PM had expressed concern over the attendance of the lawmakers in Parliament.

During the Winter Session, the BJP has been dealing with the protest by the Opposition following the suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha. The Opposition members have been adamant that the decision should be revisited. Further they have also refused to apologise for disrupting the Monsoon Session. The government had said that the suspensions would be revoked provided the MPs apologised for their behaviour during the previous session.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 8:17 [IST]