BJP not to change its CM in Goa; looking for options if allies join the BJP

New Delhi, Sep 20: Despite serious health concern of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in no mood to change the chief minister. However, several names are doing round to replace the Goa CM.

Sources said that party is constantly keeping a tab on the issue but it is not in favour of changing the chief minister. It is not only the matter of principal but a humanitarian concern as well for the BJP to replace one of its towering leaders who is struggling for the life.

The BJP leaders are constantly in touch with state leaders as well as allies. They had met in New Delhi to look for a solution to the problem in Goa with party president Amit Shah. South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar, north Goa MP and Union minister Shripad Yesso Naik and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar, who is also state BJP president were present in the meeting with Amit Shah.

But due to the constant pressure made by the Congress on the issue of Goa as they are claiming to form the government in the state and had already met the governor staking claim to form the government it the state. Meanwhile, the BJP is also trying its allies in Goa to merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party making it the single largest party but so far the party has not been able to make any headway.

Parrikar is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) due to a pancreatic ailment. The Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) are the allies of the BJP in the state. The BJP wants them to merge with the party.

BJP organising secretary Ram Lal too briefed Amit Shah about the situation. BJP leaders in Delhi said the party was in no hurry to take a call on Goa and its leadership was keeping a close watch. The problem still remains with allies as MGP reiterated that it would work only under Parrikar or under its leader Sudin Dhavalikar while the GFP has indicated that it does want any BJP leader in the present set of MLAs to be given additional charge.