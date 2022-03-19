YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP names candidates for RS, LS polls

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 19: The BJP on Friday named Agnimitra Paul as its candidate for Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll and Baby Kumari for Bochahan assembly bypoll from Bihar, in a snub to its ally Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) whose MLA's death necessitated the election, PTI reported.

    BJP names candidates for RS, LS polls

    Mr Paul will fight against Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate and former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha. Asansol is going to the polls as its BJP MP Babul Supriyo had quit the party and also as an MP and joined the TMC.

    The BJP's decision to fight the Bochahan bypoll is significant.

    VIP chief Mukesh Sahni has been targeting the BJP and also put up its candidates against the BJP in many seats in the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly elections despite being part of the government in Bihar.

    Comments The BJP also named its Rajya Sabha candidates from one seat each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Tripura. They are Pabitra Margherita, Sikandra Kumar, S Phangnon Konyak and Manik Saha, respectively.

    (PTI)

    More LOKSABHA News  

    Read more about:

    loksabha loksabha elections bjp politics

    Story first published: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 8:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X