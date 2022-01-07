Vaccinating 80% people in poll-bound states only safe way to hold elections: Prashant Kishor

BJP must stop playing politics, will get a befitting reply: Sidhu on PM security breach

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 07: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday launched a scathing attack at Amarinder Singh calling him Centre's "parrot" and warned BJP to stop playing politics or they will get a befitting reply in the upcoming elections.

"They (BJP) must stop playing politics. You will get a befitting reply here. All those talking about President's Rule (in Punjab), are your (BJP) parrots," Sidhu said.

Sidhu alleged that PM Modi is trying to save himself from humiliation and called the lapse as BJP's failure. "PM is trying to save himself from humiliation... Only 500 (public) came when arrangement was made for 70,000 people."

Amarinder Singh on Wednesday called for President's rule in the state after a breach was reported here in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security.

Amarinder said Channi government had utterly failed in ensuring law and order in the state.

PM Modi on Wednesday returned without addressing a rally in the poll-bound state after his convoy got stuck in a road blockade near Hussainiwala.

"If we have to keep our state safe and keep law and order system here, then I think President's rule should be imposed," the Punjab Lok Congress chief told the media after addressing a rally here, which was also scheduled to be addressed by Modi.

Amarinder, who left Congress to form his own party, has allied with BJP to contest the upcoming polls.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, January 7, 2022, 16:54 [IST]