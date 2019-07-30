BJP MP Parvesh Verma demands NRC exercise in Delhi

By PTI

New Delhi, July 30: BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Tuesday demanded the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Delhi to evict "illegal immigrants". Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Verma said Delhi was increasingly witnessing heinous crimes, in which he claimed the culprits were found to be "illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas".

"Delhi police have deported around 16,785 illegal immigrants till now from Delhi," he said in a statement.

"These illegal immigrants have so deeply penetrated inside the city that they have managed to acquire ration cards through illegal means, which makes difficult for the police to identify them," the West Delhi MP alleged.

Verma claimed that "illegal immigrants" were involved in the killing of a businessman, Dhruv Tyagi, in Basai Darapur area in May. The Lok Sabha MP said the NRC exercise was a serious issue for Delhi and it could happen only with the cooperation of the government. He alleged that the Congress and ruling Aam Aadmi Party did not pay attention to it because of "vote-bank politics".

Verma requested the Centre to take immediate steps to implement the NRC in Delhi to identify "illegal immigrants" and take further action. During campaigning for Lok Sabha election, BJP chief Amit Shah had vowed that the party would evict all illegal immigrants from the country after forming the government.

