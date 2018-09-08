BJP MLA Ram Kadam tweets about Sonali Bendre's 'death', gets trolled

New Delhi, Sep 8: Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) MLA Ram Kadam from Maharashtra's Ghatkopar district on Saturday was heavily trolled after he tweeted that Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre has died.

He later deleted it and tweeted again, saying that it was a rumour.

On Friday afternoon, Kadam tweeted in Marathi about the actor's death in the US and offering prayers for her. Half-an-hour later, he deleted the tweet.

"About Sonali Bendre ji It was rumour. Since last two days.. I pray to God for her good health and speedy recovery," he tweeted again.

Bendre is suffering from high-grade cancer and is currently undergoing treatment in New York.

On Monday, Kadam came under attack after he threatened to "abduct" girls for their rejected suitors for marriage.