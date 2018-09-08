  • search

BJP MLA Ram Kadam tweets about Sonali Bendre's 'death', gets trolled

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 8: Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) MLA Ram Kadam from Maharashtra's Ghatkopar district on Saturday was heavily trolled after he tweeted that Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre has died.

    BJP MLA tweets about Sonali Bendre death

    He later deleted it and tweeted again, saying that it was a rumour.

    On Friday afternoon, Kadam tweeted in Marathi about the actor's death in the US and offering prayers for her. Half-an-hour later, he deleted the tweet.

    "About Sonali Bendre ji It was rumour. Since last two days.. I pray to God for her good health and speedy recovery," he tweeted again.

    Bendre is suffering from high-grade cancer and is currently undergoing treatment in New York.

    On Monday, Kadam came under attack after he threatened to "abduct" girls for their rejected suitors for marriage.

    Read more about:

    maharashtra bjp ghatkopar sonali bendre

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue