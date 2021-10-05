BJP MLA Kamal Gupta held hostage, allegedly manhandled by farmers in Haryana

New Delhi, Oct 5: A BJP MLA was held hostage allegedly by a group of farmers in Hisar district in Haryana on Monday. He was rescued by the cops an hour later.

As per the reports, Kamal Gupta had come to a guest house to discuss the strategy over the upcoming Ellenabd by-poll. After he entered, the staff informed him about some farmers having a meeting.

Once Kamal Gupta was spotted by farmers, they gheraoed him in the lobby and did not permit him to leave the house. He was held hostage for about an hour before the cops rushed to the place for his help.

Speaking with the reporters, the BJP MLA alleged that he was not aware of their meeting. He added that he was manhandled by the farmers and his shirt was torn by a farmer as he pushed him around. Nonetheless, he is unwilling to lodge a complaint against them.

However, his allegation has been denied by a farmer, who accused the BJP leader of intentionally coming to the place to prove the farmers.

"I suspect that it was a conspiracy to provoke the farmers," Tribune quotes farmer Ranbir Singh as saying. The farmers raised slogans against the BJP rule but they did not manhandle him, he added.

The farmers are up in arms against the BJP over three farm laws - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 13:25 [IST]