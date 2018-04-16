BJP minister's veiled attack on reservation stirs controversy

Madhya Pradesh minister Gopal Bhargava 's veiled attack on the reservation system has a stirred a controversy on Monday. Gopal Bhargava is a Minister of Co-operative, Social Justice, Panchayat and Rural Development in the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking in a public function a day after Ambedkar Jayanti, Gopal Bhargava said, "People who get 90% marks don't get preference against those who secure just 40%, such a practice may be harmful for the country. He also said Brahmins are being ignored and have shrunk to a minority across cabinets with all benefits being meted out to other backward classes. (Yadi yogyata ko darkinar kar ke ayogya logon ka chayan kiya jaaega, yadi 90% waale ko baitha diya jaaega aur 40% wale ki niyukti ki jaaegi toh ye desh ke liye ghatak hai).

However, Bhargava was quick to deny the statement, saying he did not mention the word 'reservation' in his speech. He said, "My remark has been misconstrued, I deeply respect constitutionally accepted reservations, also nowhere in my speech did I mention the word 'reservation'."

Recently, Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, at an event to commemorate Ambedkar Jayanti, said that no one holds the power to end reservation in education and government jobs.

