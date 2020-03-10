  • search
    BJP meeting underway as crisis worsens for Kamal Nath in MP

    New Delhi, Mar 10: A meeting of the BJP is underway in Bhopal to discuss the ongoing issues in Madhya Pradesh.

    Narendra Singh Tomar has been put in charge to oversee the situation. The meeting held in Bhopal was attended by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, V D Sharma and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. Tomar had also taken part in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister, Amit Shah and Chouhan.

    After securing 114 seats, the Congress came to power in 2018. The House has 230 members.

    Madhya Pradesh Crisis: Scindia, accompanied by Amit Shah, meets PM Modi

    However the current strength has been reduced to 228. The Congress had gone on to form the government with the support of 121 MLAs, which included four independents, 2 BSP and 1 SP MLA.

    Meanwhile the Congress continued to make efforts to woo Scindia back. However as of now, it appears as though Scindia has not relented.

    If the 17 MLAs stick to their decision then the strength of the Congress would come down to 104. In the 228 member House, a party needs 115 seats.

    The BJP on the other hand has 107 MLAs. It needs 8 more MLAs to hit the majority mark. If the rebels extend support to the BJP, then the party will have 124 MLAs.

    After the dramatic developments, MP Forest Minister Umang Singhar told PTI, "We have resigned. Now it is up to the chief minister to take a call."

    The minister said they have requested the chief minister to reconstitute the cabinet.

    Madhya Pradesh govt crisis: Will Kamal Nath find ways to blame BJP or accepts party's failure

    Nath had cut short his Delhi visit and rushed to Bhopal where he had called the urgent cabinet meeting at around 10 pm after a faction led by senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who, along with at least 17 legislators, went incommunicado, sparking intense speculation about the fate of his government.

    Many of these legislators, including ministers, had flown to Bengaluru earlier in the day.

    Scindia, however, kept his cards close to his chest and there was no word from him on the developments.

    The BJP, meanwhile, called a meeting of its MLAs on Tuesday, where sources said Shivraj Singh Chouhan may be elected as the leader of the legislature party.

    Trouble has been brewing in the Congress ahead of Rajya Sabha polls as it had last week accused the BJP of trying to topple its government after 10 MLAs of the ruling party and those of its allies travelled to Haryana, though the BJP had denied the charge.

    Madhya Pradesh numbers: Here is how it is stacked up

    Of them, eight had come back and many of them wanted ministerial berths, according to sources.

    However, two Congress MLAs have not yet returned.

    Scindia and Nath have fallen out over the post of the state Congress president, which is currently held by the chief minister.

    Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 11:51 [IST]
