BJP may retain Pramod Sawant, Biren Singh as Goa, Manipur CMs

New Delhi, Mar 16: The BJP leadership is likely to put its faith again on Goa and Manipur chief ministers Pramod Sawant and N Biren Singh for leading the party to thumping win in the recent assembly polls.

After meeting the leaders, PM Modi tweeted that he congratulated him on the party's stupendous victory, asserting that it is committed to working even harder to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Manipur.

"Our party is grateful to the people of Goa for blessing us yet again with the mandate to serve the state. We will keep working for Goa's progress in the times to come," Modi said after meeting Sawant.

Top BJP leaders, including Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and party president J P Nadda, have held extensive parleys in the last few days, working out the broad outlines of the new governments in four states, including Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, ahead of the swearing-in ceremonies expected next week.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to head the new government, while the fate of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has come under question as he lost his seat even though the BJP romped home with over two-thirds majority.

