PM Modi to address his 1st UP virtual rally on Jan 31

Akhilesh, Jayant only together till counting, 'Azam Khan will come back' if SP wins: Shah

'Khadeda Hoibe': SP tweaks Mamata's 'Khela Hobe' to 'chase away' BJP in UP polls

BJP may orchestrate an attack to kill me: Azam Khan's son

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 30: Jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hatching a conspiracy to put him "behind bars" in a fake case.

"I am being followed. A conspiracy has been hatched to put me behind bars in a fake case. BJP candidates from Suar and Rampur seats could orchestrate an attack or road accident to kill me, " Abdullah Azam Khan told reporters.

According to the SP's list of candidates, Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan is its nominee from Suar.

Suar goes to polls on February 14 during the second of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh elections.

While Saturday is the date for scrutiny of nominations for the seat, candidates can withdraw their nomination till January 31, according to the official schedule.

Azam Khan, who was a cabinet minister in the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led government, had on Thursday filed his nomination papers, while being in jail, for the assembly polls from the Rampur seat.

Azam Khan, his son and his wife had surrendered in a Rampur court in 2020 after they were booked under multiple charges, including cases of forgery and land grab.

While Tazeen Fatma got bail in 2020, Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan was released in January this year after almost a two-year jail term, even as Azam Khan, an eight-time MLA and Lok Sabha MP, continues to be imprisoned.

The family has often claimed that they are being framed because of political vendetta.

Azam Khan had won from the Rampur assembly seat in the 2017 elections, bagging over 47 per cent of polled votes. He was later elected to Lok Sabha in 2019 and Ms Fatma replaced him as Rampur MLA in the state assembly in the bye-election.

Their son Abdullah Azam Khan had won the Suar assembly seat in 2017 in his first election, bagging over 51 per cent of the votes polled in the constituency.

BJP's candidates were second in both the seats during the last elections.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 16:43 [IST]