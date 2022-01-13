YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP loses third minister, Dharam Singh Saini resigns from Yogi cabinet

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 13: Dharam Singh Saini on Thursday resigned from the BJP, becoming the third Uttar Pradesh minister and the ninth MLA to quit the saffron party, ahead of crucial state assembly polls.

    Image credit: @DrDharamSaini
    Image credit: @DrDharamSaini

    Saini, the Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ayush, Food Security and Drug Administration. had joined the saffron party from BSP in 2016 along with Swami Prasad Maurya.

    Maurya, an influential OBC leader, had resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet on Tuesday.

    Informing about his decision, Maurya said in a tweet in Hindi, "Due to the attitude of gross neglect towards Dalits, backwards, farmers, unemployed youth and small and medium-sized traders, I am resigning from the council of ministers of Yogi (Adityanath) of UP." Yadav shared a photo of him with Maurya on Twitter, and welcomed him into the SP fold.

    In his resignation letter addressed to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Maurya said, "I discharged my responsibilities as the minister for labour, employment, coordination in the council of ministers headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, despite adverse ('vipreet') circumstances and ideology."

    The Uttar Pradesh polls will be held in seven phases - on February 10 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The results will be declared on March 10 along with the four other poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

    More UP ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    up election 2022 bjp politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X