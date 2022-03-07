YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Exit Poll Punjab Exit Poll Goa Exit Poll
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP likely to retain power in Uttarakhand, predicts Jan Ki Baat Exit polls

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Dehradun, Mar 07: The BJP is likely to bag 32-41 seats, Congress between 27-35, AAP to get between 0-1 and others to get between 0-4, according to exit polls by Jan Ki Baat.

    BJP likely to retain power in Uttarakhand, predicts Jan Ki Baat Exit polls

    Uttarakhand is witnessing tough battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress. This was the fifth assembly elections to be held in Uttarakhand after its creation in 2000.

    The BJP has sought votes in the name of a double-engine government for the state's uninterrupted development over the next five years while Congress which is trying to gain lost ground after its rout at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017 assembly polls has raised the issues of inflation, unemployment and change of chief ministers in quick succession by the party in power to put spokes in its wheels.

    The BJP had won 57 out of a total of 70 seats in Uttarakhand in the last assembly polls limiting Congress to just 11. Two seats had gone to Independents. Traditionally, the politics of Uttarakhand has been largely bi-polar with Congress and BJP governing the state alternately, but this time the AAP is also in the running fielding its candidates from all the 70 assembly constituencies in the state.

    More EXIT POLLS News  

    Read more about:

    exit polls Assembly elections 2022 uttarakhand election 2022

    Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 19:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X