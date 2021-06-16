BJP legislator R Selvam elected Speaker of Puducherry Assembly

YouTube
    Puducherry, June 16: BJP legislator R Selvam is elected unopposed as Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly on Wednesday. As soon as the proceedings began in the assembly, pro tem speaker K Lakshminarayanan announced the election of Selvam as Speaker of the House.

    On being elected unopposed as the Speaker, Selvam appealed to all members to extend cooperation to him to conduct the House. He noted that the successful conduct of the House proceedings depended on the cooperation of all members.

    India is adaptable, agile even during pandemic: PM Modi at fifth edition of VivaTechIndia is adaptable, agile even during pandemic: PM Modi at fifth edition of VivaTech

    Selvam further said the members could come out with constructive suggestions for the development of Union Territory in general and the constituencies they were elected from in particular. Selvam was elected to the House from Manavely constituency and he is among the first legislators.

    Selvam's was the only nominated received till 12 noon, the deadline on Tuesday for the election of the Speaker. He is the 21st Speaker of territorial Assembly. As election of Speaker was the only business scheduled for the meeting today, the House adjourned sine die.

    AINRC and BJP are constituents of the NDA here and have formed the government. AINRC leader N Rangasamy alone was sworn as Chief Minister on May 7 pending induction of other ministers belonging to the AINRC and BJP.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 16:56 [IST]
