BJP leaders Mukul Roy summoned by CBI in Narada case

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 28: The CBI has summoned senior BJP leader Mukul Roy, former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, who recently joined the BJP, in connection with the Narada sting case.

Roy, was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appear before the agency for questioning with regard to his alleged involvement in the "scam", a sting operation allegedly involving various leaders of the ruling party in West Bengal.

The sting operation was conducted by Matthew Samuels, the CEO of Narada News.

The tapes show Samuels, posing as a businessman, purportedly offering money to the TMC leaders. Both the ED and CBI are jointly probing the case.