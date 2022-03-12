BJP leader Vishwajit Rane meets Goa governor, calls it personal visit

'Endgame' for Congress as Grand old party wiped out from all 5 states

pti-Deepika S

Panaji, Mar 12: BJP MLA-elect Vishwajit Rane, who is top contender for the top post met Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Saturday, triggering political speculation ahead of the new government formation. However, he called it as his personal visit.

Taking to twitter Rane posted, "Sad state of journalism by @prudentgoa, where a personal visit to His Excellency Hon'ble Governor of Goa has been made such a stir."

"It was solely a personal visit to invite him to my constituency and take his blessings following my victory in the Assembly election, he said.

"Everything isn't political, and I sincerely hope the team at @prudentgoa understands that."

Rane has been projecting himself as a contender for the post of Goa chief minister after the BJP won 20 of the total 40 seats in the recent elections.

Two MGP members and three Independents have already extended their support to BJP, which is set to form a government for the third consecutive term. Rane met the governor after the latter dissolved the state Legislative Assembly, whose term expires on March 15.

Earlier in the day, incumbent chief minister Pramod Sawant tendered his resignation to the governor, paving the way for the formation of a new government.

He was appointed as the caretaker CM by the governor Seeking to rest the speculation, Rane issued a statement saying that he met the governor in his personal capacity as he wanted to invite Pillai to his Valpoi constituency and take his blessings following his poll victory.

Rane, a former state health minister, has won from the Valpoi segment while his wife, Deviya, who was fielded by BJP, emerged victorious from the Poriem assembly constituency.