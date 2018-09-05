  • search

BJP leader Tarun Vijay sacks person handling his twitter account

    New Delhi, Sep 5: BJP leader Tarun Vijay said he has "sacked the person handling his tweets" after a set of posts appearing to criticise PM Narendra Modi appeared on his account.

    BJP leader Tarun Vijay. PTI file photo
    Tarun Vijay said, "I am on morning walk and I am Ok. Sacked person who was handling my tweets."

    The posts apparently were supportive of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

    In another tweet, tarun Vijay said, "Thank you friends for showing faith in us and not believing the wrong tweets. It happened when we were shifting home. Password misused and I am filing a police complaint. Changed password. Thanks to the huge number of friends who stood by me Thank you."

    The Congress leader also accused the BJP of trying to create "hurdles" in the yatra.

    Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra sought to know from the Congress as to which politicians and officials Gandhi will meet during his visit to China, "his favourite country".

    Also, the BJP questioned details of his pilgrimage, including some reports that he wanted the Chinese Ambassador to India to give him a ceremonial send off, the Congress hit back saying that anyone who creates a hurdle in the holy visit "commits a sin and gets a curse."

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
