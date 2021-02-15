Those trying to harm BJP workers in Bengal must mend ways: Ghosh

West Bengal polls 2021: Amit Shah to visit Kolkata this week, PM Modi to address rally in Hooghly on Feb 22

BJP Kisan Morcha to organise 'Krishak Soho Bhoj' in West Bengal

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Kolkata, Feb 15: An outreach programme called 'Krishak Soho Bhoj' will be organised by BJP Kisan Morcha in West Bengal on February 18.

"Our aim is to avail the farmers of all benefits planned by Centre. State farmers are deprived of Centre's welfare programmes," Bengal BJP Kisan Morcha President Mahadev Sarkar told ANI. The programme will be held in Kisan Morcha's 1,263 mandals.

This comes ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls slated for later this year.

Among 48,751 villages, almost 40,000 villages have roped under the umbrella of Krishok Surakkha Abhiyan till date.

Mahadev Sarkar, President of BJP's state Kisan Morch said, "Our aim is to avail the farmers of all benefits being planned by Centre. There are more than 70 lakh farmers in West Bengal. It is sad to know that the state government has not come up with any proper plan for the benefits of the farmers. The farmers of the state are being deprived of welfare programme developed by the Centre."

"More importantly, there is not even 'fasal bima' (crop insurance) for the farmers. The Minimum Support Price has scaled up to 50 per cent in last six years," said Sarkar.