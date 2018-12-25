BJP issues whip: Be in Lok Sabha for Thursday's Triple Talaq Bill

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 25: Three line whip has been issued to BJP Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House throughout the day on 27 December. The whip has been issued just before the debate on Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday agreed to take up for consideration and passage the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, better known as the triple talaq bill, on December 27.

The fresh bill, meant to replace an ordinance, was introduced earlier in the day. The NDA-dominated Lok Sabha had passed the earlier triple talaq bill, but it stayed pending in the opposition-dominated Rajya Sabha.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar sought an assurance from the Opposition that it would allow discussion on the bill without disruption on that day.

RSP MP NK Premachandran is slated to move a resolution at the beginning of the debate. The fresh Bill to make the practice of triple talaq among Muslims a penal offence was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 18 to replace an ordinance issued in September.

Under the proposed law, giving instant triple talaq will be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband. The fresh bill will supercede an earlier bill passed in the Lok Sabha and pending in the Rajya Sabha.

(With PTI inputs)