    BJP issues 3 line whip to its RS members for Monday’s session

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 25: The BJP has issued a three line whip to its members in the Rajya Sabha instructing them to be present in the House when the Winter Session of Parliament begins on November 29.

    BJP issues 3 line whip to its RS members for Monday's session

    The whip said that the BJP members have to be present in the House when an important business is being taken up for discussion in the House on Monday. This signals that the government could introduce the Bill to repeal the three farm laws.

    PM Modi had last week announced that the government will be repealing the three farm laws. The Union Cabinet had on Wednesday approved the repeal of the farm laws which had triggered protests by farmers in the borders of the National Capital.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 16:14 [IST]
    X