BJP to hold executive meet today to discuss 2019 poll strategy

    New Delhi, Sep 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) preparedness for upcoming assembly elections in five states is expected to feature prominently at a two-day meeting of the party's national executive that begins on Saturday.The national executive meeting will be preceded by a separate closed-door deliberation of BJP's national office bearers and state presidents on Saturday morning.

    This will be the first meeting of the party's highest decision-making body since the death of former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee on August 16.

    The national executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party is also likely to respond to concerns over the rise in oil prices and refer to the previous UPA government's "mismanagement of the economy" as it meets ahead of the Assembly polls in five states, with the Lok Sabha election less than eight months away.

    BJP president Amit Shah is expected to inaugurate the conclave on Saturday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to make the closing remarks on Sunday.

    The BJP national executive is meeting almost after a year.

