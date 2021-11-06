BJP hits out at opposition ruled states for not lowering fuel prices

BJP-ruled states slashes petrol, diesel rates further: New price to come into effect from today

New Delhi, Nov 06: The Bharatiya Janata Party attached the opposition parties including the Congress for not announcing cuts in fuel prices in states that are not ruled by the BJP.

On Wednesday, the government had announced a reduction in central levies on petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10 a litre. It also urged the states to further bring down the rates by reducing VAT.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia lashed out at the Congress, TMC and AAP for announcing tax cuts. In Uttar Pradesh, chief minister, Yogi Adityanath has lowered the prices of petrol and diesel by 12. Similarly in Gujarat and Assam prices have been reduced by Rs 7. This is in addition to the cuts that were announced by the Union government, Bhatia said a press conference.

Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Andaman & Nicobar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Rajasthan did not see and reduction in VAT.

However Odisha later announced a Rs 3 reduction in VAT for both petrol and diesel.

Saturday, November 6, 2021, 9:34 [IST]