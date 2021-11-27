BJP has transformed into Beijing Janata Party: Mallikarjun Kharge

Winter Session 2021: BJP issues whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in House on day 1

New Delhi, Nov 27: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP government calling it "Beijing Janata Party" as he accused the Centre of surrendering Indian territory to China.

On Twitter, Kharge accused the Centre of allowing China to build villages in Indian territory while claiming Chinese airports as its own in Uttar Pradesh.

"In Arunachal Pradesh, BJP government lets China to build villages. In Uttar Pradesh, BJP government showcases Chinese airport as its own. "In Ladakh, government surrenders and cedes our territory to Chinese. BJP has transformed into Beijing Janata Party," the senior Congress leader wrote on Twitter.

The Congress has been criticising the government over Chinese incursions in Ladakh and Uttarakhand and now in Arunachal Pradesh. The opposition party has also been demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi take action against China and reclaim Indian territory.

India and China share a 3,488-km-long border running along Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress said it is "disinterested" in coordinating with the Congress during the upcoming winter session of Parliament which will begin from Monday. It maintained that it would cooperate with other opposition camps on various issues concerning people's interest, a party leader said on Saturday.

The TMC "most probably will not attend" the opposition parties' meeting convened by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on November 29, he said.

The TMC's rebuttal to the Congress came days after Kharge, the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, had said the grand old party would coordinate with all opposition camps, including the TMC, during the winter session.

