BJP has kept Rs 800 crore aside to break Delhi government: Kejriwal

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 25: The BJP has kept aside Rs 800 crore to bring down the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

He said in a tweet that the BJP has kept aside Rs 20 crore per MLA and want to break 40 MLAs. The country wants to know who does this money belong to and where is it kept.

None of our MLAs are going anywhere. The government in Delhi is stable and all the good work going on in Delhi will continue, the CM also said.

दिल्ली सरकार गिराने के लिए इन्होंने 800 करोड़ रखे हैं- प्रति MLA 20 करोड़, 40 MLA तोड़ना चाहते हैं



देश जानना चाहता है। ये 800 करोड़ किसके हैं, कहाँ रखे हैं?



हमारा कोई MLA नहीं टूट रहा। सरकार स्थिर है।दिल्ली में चल रहे सभी अच्छे काम जारी रहेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 25, 2022

Earlier the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the BJP's Operation Lotus has failed. 53 of the 62 MLAs are were present at the meeting that was held today, AAP MLA Saurav Bharadwaj said.

Operation Lotus has failed, all MLAs are with us: AAP

He said that the BJP contacted 12 AAP MLAs and told them to break the party. They wanted to break away 40 MLAs and were offering Rs 20 crore each, he also added.

While stating that 53 MLAs attended the party meeting held today, Bharadwaj also added that the Speaker is outside the country while Manish Sisodia is in Himachal Pradesh. He also said that Chief Minister and AAP boss, Arvind Kejriwal spoke with the other MLAs over phone. He was assured that they would remain in the AAP till their last breath.

The AAP's political affairs committee on Wednesday met under the chairmanship of the party's national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The meeting that was held on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the alleged misuse of central probe agencies and also called out the BJP's attempts to poach AAP MLAs by offering them crores in cash.

AAP PAC member and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh said that the committee has noted with displeasure a bogkus FIR filed against Delhi's deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia and a CBI raid was ordered against him.

AAP leaders to meet as several MLAs are unreachable

Singh added that the PAC has reinforced its trust and confidence in Sisodia and noted that the CBI had failed to find anything against him during the raid.

The PAC also said that the BJP is eager to destabilise the Delhi government in an unconstitutional and corrupt manner. The AAP PAC wants to reassure the people of Delhi that the government is table and that no MLA will leave the party.

Story first published: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 15:11 [IST]