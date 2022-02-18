BJP got Maharana Pratap and Akbar into a fight: Congress

Has the Congress overstayed its office at Akbar Road

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Feb 18: Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday said the fight between Rajput warrior Maharana Pratap and Mughal emperor Akbar was for power, but the BJP has given it a "religious" colour.

Addressing party workers at a district-level training camp in Nagaur, Dotasra said, "The BJP sees everything through the Hindu-Muslim religious point of view."

BJP leader Satish Poonia, however, said it was a fight of nationalism and not a power struggle.

"It was not a power struggle, but a fight of nationalism. You have already given controversial statements on this matter. Why is there so much fear in your Congress party of losing Muslim votes?" he tweeted in Hindi.

Maharana Pratap was the Rajput ruler of Mewar in Rajasthan who fought the battle of Haldighati with Akbar in 1576, PTI reported.