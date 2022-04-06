BJP not only challenged vote bank politics but also succeeded in making people understand its harm: PM Modi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 06: BJP will observe Social Justice fortnight to mark its foundation day today. During the fortnight from 7th to 20th of this month, the party workers will organise programmes at booth, block and district levels to highlight the benefits of government welfare schemes.

While addressing the party's workers, PM Modi said,''This year's foundation day has become very important due to 3 reasons. First, we are celebrating 75 years of independence; this is a major occasion for inspiration. Second, rapidly changing global situation; new opportunities are coming up for India continuously.''

''Third, BJP's double engine govt came to power once again in 4 states recently. After 3 decades a party has touched the mark of 100 members in Rajya Sabha. There was a time when people had accepted that be it a govt of any party, nothing will be done for the country. There was despair. Today, every citizen of the country is proudly saying that the nation is changing&going ahead swiftly,'' he said.

''Today, there is such an India before the world that stands firm for its interests without any fear or pressure. When the entire world is divided into two rival factions, India is being viewed as a nation that can firmly speak about humanity,'' PM Modi said.

''Today, India has administered over 180 cr doses of #COVID19 vaccine. Today, world is seeing that even in such a difficult situation, India is providing free ration to 80 crore poor. Centre is spending around Rs 3.5 Lakh Cr to see that the poor don't sleep on an empty stomach,'' he said.

In a barely-veiled dig at the Opposition, PM Modi said,''Some parties did only vote bank politics for decades. Making promises to only a few, keeping most of the people longing for things, bias & corruption was a side effect of vote bank politics. BJP not only challenged this but also succeeded in making people understand its harm.''