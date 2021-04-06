YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP Foundation Day: PM Modi to address party workers today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address BJP workers across the country on the occasion of the 41st foundation day of the party. According to reports, BJP national president JP Nadda will also address the meeting which will be held through video conferencing and will be streamed live from 10:30 am.

    PM Modi

    The 41st foundation day coincides with the ongoing Assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory.

    To mark the foundation day, various programmes will be organised at the booth level and glorious history, evolution, ideology and commitments of the party will be discussed through webinars at state and district levels.

    Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Sikkim, tremor felt in neighbouring states; PM takes stock of damageEarthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Sikkim, tremor felt in neighbouring states; PM takes stock of damage

    The BJP was founded as Bharatiya Jana Sangh by Syama Prasad Mookherjee in 1951. Later it was merged with several parties in 1977 to form the Janata Party. In 1980, the National Executive Council of the Janata Party banned its members from being 'dual members' of the party and the RSS.

    Consequently, the former Jana Sangh members left the party and floated a new political party. Thus, the BJP came into existence on April 6, 1980.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp narendra modi jp nadda politics

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 7:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X