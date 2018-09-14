  • search

BJP eyes 25 LS seats, victory in 2021 state polls in Bengal

By PTI
    Kolkata, Sep 14: BJP has set a target of winning at least 25 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections and capture power in the state in the 2021 assembly poll, West Bengal party president Dilip Ghosh said on Friday.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already emerged as the main opposition in West Bengal ahead of the Leftists and Congress, he said.

    Dilip Ghosh

    Speaking at the party's state executive meeting, Ghosh said: "People in the state are unhappy with the anti-people policies of the Mamata Banerjee government and are looking for an alternative, which we will provide."

    The meeting discussed strategies to fight political opponents in the upcoming general elections, assessed the party's organisational strength at different levels starting from the grassroot and ways to strengthen it, party insiders said.

    "We are taking the 2019 general election as the semi final in Bengal. We aim to win 25 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The 2021 assembly elections in the state will be our final. We must win and capture power in the state by defeating the Mamata Banerjee government," Ghosh said.

    "Concerned with our emergence in state politics, ruling Trinamool Congress will perhaps try to hold hands with Congress to fight us. But that will not help them," he added.

    PTI

