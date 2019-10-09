BJP exudes confidence of a clean sweep in upcoming UP by-elections

  • search
    By Vishal S
    Aligarh, Oct 9: The BJP is high on confidence after a thumping win in the May Lok Sabha electionsw. The BJP got a clear mandate and Narendra Modi assumed the post of Prime Minister for second time in a row. In fact, the BJP won more seats this time as compared to 2014 when Modi became PM for the first time.

    With UP by electionsround the corner, state BJP president Swatantradev Singh on Wednesday said his party was on course to make a clean sweep in the upcoming by-elections for 11 assembly seats.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    Singh claimed it would be a one-sided contest. "BJP workers in the entire state are a committed cadre and are working for the party's programmes rather than seeking personal gains.

    "The government of Yogi Adityanath is committed for the protection of the poorest and marginalised section of the society. The BJP will make a clean sweep in the upcoming by-elections," he told reporters.

    [BJP-Shiv Sena successful in convincing rebels to withdraw nominations]

    He said that the party's main plank is to work for a clean India and make the state plastic free. Replying to a question regarding the recent sensational murder in Jhansi, the UP BJP chief said, "This government has nothing to hide and that is why we are holding a magisterial probe.

    The crime is connected to the activities of the mining mafia and the truth will not be suppressed." Asked about the absence of Rahul Gandhi from the Congress party's election campaign, he said, "We are least bothered about what is happening in other parties."

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 15:55 [IST]
