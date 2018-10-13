BJP dubs Kejriwal govt most corrupt in history of Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 13: The BJP's Delhi unit on Saturday alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government is "the most corrupt" dispensation in the history of the city and demanded removal of its ministers who are facing graft charges.

Citing recent I-T raids at multiple premises of Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, the BJP's city unit chief Manoj Tiwari demanded that he and another minister Satyendar Jain, who is facing corruption charges, be sacked.

"The Kejriwal government is the most corrupt government in the history of Delhi. It would not be an exaggeration to say that Gahlot and Jain seemed to have left former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda well behind in terms of corruption," Tiwari said in a statement.

[I-T raids on AAP minister Kailash Gahlot's property in Delhi]

Vijender Gupta, the BJP's Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, said that Kejriwal should show the door to his "corrupt" ministers instead of defending them, as people were now "completely disenchanted" with its working.

After I-T officials raided multiple premises linked to Gahlot in connection with tax evasion charges on Wednesday morning, Kejriwal had demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to people for "constantly troubling" the Delhi government elected by them.

PTI