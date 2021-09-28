YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP delegation to meet EC over Bhabanipur violence

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 28: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation likely to meet the Election Commission over West Bengal by-elections today.

    Dilip Ghosh

    The delegation including Bhupender Yadav, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Anurag Thakur and Om Pathak is expected demand the imposition of prohibitions under Section 144 during the Bhabanipur bypoll, following the ruckus on the final day of the by-poll campaigning.

    BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh was allegedly manhandled while party MP Arjun Singh faced 'go back' slogans by ruling TMC workers while campaigning for party candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, who is pitted against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur assembly constituency in the city on the last day of campaigning on Monday.

    Ghosh was allegedly pushed by TMC workers when he went inside a vaccination camp at Jodubabur Bazar area in the constituency, where by-poll will be held on September 30.

    TMC in its turn alleged that Ghosh's bodyguard had brandished firearms to scare away the crowd.

    TMC supporters present at the spot reportedly pushed Ghosh out and shouted slogans demanding that he leave alleging that he was campaigning at a state-run vaccination programme.

    Ghosh was escorted out of the camp by his security personnel and left in his car. High drama marked the incident as a strong police force barricaded the area and slogan shouting TMC activists gathered nearby.

    TMC leader Firhad Hakim, a close confidant of Banerjee accused BJP of provoking the people to create disturbances in the peaceful middle class neighbourhood.

    More WEST BENGAL News  

    Read more about:

    west bengal bjp politics

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 10:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X