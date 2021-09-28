BJP unlikely to field candidate for WB RS bypoll, Sushmita Dev may be elected unopposed

Mamata failed to stop post-poll violence, has no right to attend peace meet in Rome: Suvendu

BJP delegation to meet EC over Bhabanipur violence

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 28: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation likely to meet the Election Commission over West Bengal by-elections today.

The delegation including Bhupender Yadav, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Anurag Thakur and Om Pathak is expected demand the imposition of prohibitions under Section 144 during the Bhabanipur bypoll, following the ruckus on the final day of the by-poll campaigning.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh was allegedly manhandled while party MP Arjun Singh faced 'go back' slogans by ruling TMC workers while campaigning for party candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, who is pitted against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur assembly constituency in the city on the last day of campaigning on Monday.

Ghosh was allegedly pushed by TMC workers when he went inside a vaccination camp at Jodubabur Bazar area in the constituency, where by-poll will be held on September 30.

TMC in its turn alleged that Ghosh's bodyguard had brandished firearms to scare away the crowd.

TMC supporters present at the spot reportedly pushed Ghosh out and shouted slogans demanding that he leave alleging that he was campaigning at a state-run vaccination programme.

Ghosh was escorted out of the camp by his security personnel and left in his car. High drama marked the incident as a strong police force barricaded the area and slogan shouting TMC activists gathered nearby.

TMC leader Firhad Hakim, a close confidant of Banerjee accused BJP of provoking the people to create disturbances in the peaceful middle class neighbourhood.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 10:31 [IST]