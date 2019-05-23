Official EC trend shows BJP crossing halfway mark on its own

  • search
    New Delhi, May 23: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed the 279 seats mark needed to form the government in terms of leads, as of latest updates. As per lates updates the NDA is about to touch the 300 seats mark, while UPA is around 100 as of 10 am on May 23.

    As of the Election Commission official result website, the BJP was leading in 279 seats while the Congress was leading in 51 seats (As of 10.15 am, May 23).

    The counting of votes for the elections held in 542 Lok Sabha constituencies is being held today. The massive seven phase elections were held between April 11 and May 19.

    BJP crosses half-way mark in terms of leads; NDA approaches 300 mark
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The BJP's main election plank was nationalism and a hard stand on terrorism which seems to have struck a chord with the voters. BJP stormed to power in 2014 by winning 282 seats and formed a full majority government after three decades.

    Explainer: All you need to know about vote counting

    The Congress could win just 44 seats in 2014, their worst ever performance in general elections. Congress criticised the Modi regime and accused the BJP led government of manipulating the central agencies.

    Majority of exit polls which were released on May 19 predicted ouright win for the NDA and some polls predicted that the BJP may get majority on its own.

    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+3390339
    CONG+88088
    OTH1090109
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP13013
    CONG000
    OTH202
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyLWT
    SDF606
    SKM505
    OTH000
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD71071
    BJP21021
    OTH808
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP1460146
    TDP27027
    OTH101
    Full Results

    -
