TMC marches ahead in Bengal, BJP says people have decided to make Mamata CM again

BJP concedes defeat in Bengal: Singh congratulates Mamata

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 02: The BJP has conceded defeat to the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

With one more round of counting to go, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee on her win.

"Congratulations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial Didi on her party's victory in West Bengal assembly elections. My best wishes to her for her next tenure," Singh said in a tweet.

Hatrick: Mamata set to become Bengal CM for third time

Meanwhile, after a close battle, West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee won the Nandigram assembly seat by 1,200 against her former party man Suvendu Adhikari.

The battle was expected to be a close one on this seat. When counting began today at 8 am, Adhikari had taken the lead. After trailing for nearly 6 rounds, the TMC chief managed to gain the lead at the end of the 15th round. However at the end of the 16th round, Mamata trailed Adhikari by just 6 votes.

In 2016, Suvendu Adhikari had won from Nandigram after defeating Abdul Kabir Sekh of CPI. The seat was won by Firoja Bibi of the TMC in 2011.

Mamata beats Sivendu Adhikari by 1,200 votes to win Nandigram

The TMC looks to be in a comfortable position and is likely to win over 200 seats in the state. The BJP has made gains when compared to the 2016 performance, but appears that it will not be able to reach the 100 mark.