BJP President JP Nadda slams TMC, says its culture is to make noise, tear papers in Parliament

No party gives as much space to women as BJP does: BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda on two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from August 7

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 06: BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, which will go to the polls early next year, from Saturday to hold a series of orgenisational meetings, including with Union ministers, MPs and MLAs from the state.

A party statement said Nadda will address a meeting of "corona warriors", a reference to health personnel and other key workers engaged in fighting the pandemic, in Agra on August 8.

More than 3.50 crore COVID-19 vaccines procured by private hospitals till August 2: MoS Health

With the COVID-19 being a major public issue, opposition parties have accused the Yogi Adityanath-led state government of failing to mount adequate response to the pandemic during the second wave in April-May.

The state government has insisted that it met the challenge strongly, and that Uttar Pradesh is one of the best states in dealing with the health crisis. Nadda will address a meeting of block and zila panchayat heads in Lucknow on Saturday.

He will also hold meetings with party MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Union ministers and state BJP office-bearers of Uttar Pradesh and also interact with its core committee members, the party said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, August 6, 2021, 18:01 [IST]