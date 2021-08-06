YouTube
    BJP chief JP Nadda on two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from August 7

    New Delhi, Aug 06: BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, which will go to the polls early next year, from Saturday to hold a series of orgenisational meetings, including with Union ministers, MPs and MLAs from the state.

    A party statement said Nadda will address a meeting of "corona warriors", a reference to health personnel and other key workers engaged in fighting the pandemic, in Agra on August 8.

    With the COVID-19 being a major public issue, opposition parties have accused the Yogi Adityanath-led state government of failing to mount adequate response to the pandemic during the second wave in April-May.

    The state government has insisted that it met the challenge strongly, and that Uttar Pradesh is one of the best states in dealing with the health crisis. Nadda will address a meeting of block and zila panchayat heads in Lucknow on Saturday.

    He will also hold meetings with party MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Union ministers and state BJP office-bearers of Uttar Pradesh and also interact with its core committee members, the party said.

    Story first published: Friday, August 6, 2021, 18:01 [IST]
    X