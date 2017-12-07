BJP cannot equal economic growth achieved during UPA: Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Dr.Manmohan Singh said BJP government cannot equal economic growth achieved during UPA's 10 year average, saying the Centre has to register 10.6 percent growth in the fifth year to match the previous regime.

Manmohan Singh said, "I would be happy if it were to happen but I frankly do not think it will." He is in Rajkot to have 'samvaad' with teachers, professors and other professionals in poll-bound Gujarat.

He alleged that BJP government has not acted against corruption. "Whoever faced corruption allegations during UPA was dealt with strictly, but the same cannot be said about BJP, they have not acted on corruption in their rule," he said.

Manmohan Singh claimed that he didn't remember, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then CM of Gujarat, talking to him about Narmada issue. Singh said, "though whenever he (Modi) wanted to meet me I never refused, I was always ready as being PM it was my responsibility to meet all CMs."

Commenting foreign policies of the Centre, Manmohan Singh said, "Our national security has been hurt by the inconsistent foreign policies of this Government, some steps taken by Modi Govt were not in the best interest of the country."

OneIndia News